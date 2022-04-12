12-Year-Old Girl Raped By Teacher Gives Birth In Kaduna

A 12-year-old girl, who was raped by a teacher in Unguwan Fantaro, Kachia local government area of Kaduna State in June 2021, has given birth to a baby boy.

The girl (name withheld) until she became a victim of the illegal act, used to hawk around in her village when one teacher known as Salihu under the guise of wanting to make a purchase from her lured her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her forcefully.

It was gathered then that Salihu while carrying out the act covered the young girl’s mouth and overpowered her before carrying out the illegal act.

She was subsequently confirmed pregnant three months after the incident and was placed under the custody of the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development through the Ummulkhairi Foundation.

The state commissioner for human services and social development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said she was successfully delivered a bouncing baby boy.

According to the commissioner, “The little girl gave birth to a baby boy three weeks ago, and I am happy the doctors at Barau Dikko Hospital where she was delivered of the boy were able to manage her well to give birth on her own, rather than allowing her to go through a caesarean operation.

“Though the baby is with us, we just handed her over to her mother on Wednesday. We are, however, not leaving any stone unturned until justice prevails and the man who put the little girl in a family way pays for his evil act.”

She said the culprit had been in custody since the incident was reported last year.

