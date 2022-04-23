Who is the new Alaafin of Oyo?

Who will take over from Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as Alaafin of Oyo? 

There is no doubt that Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi left a big shoe for the next person that will rule the ancient town. The man that will take over the position of the departed king is Bashorun of Oyo town, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola. He will take over in acting capacity till  next Alaafin of Oyo is appointed.

Oyo town might just go for a young, rich and well connected person as the next king, GISTMASTER learnt. The Oluwo of Iwo,Ooni of Ife, Elegushi of Ikate, Oloworo of Oworo, Oniru of Iru and others are examples of new crop young and articulate kings being selected by various towns in Yoruba land now.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo
Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Oyo town  is the traditional political headquarters of Yorubaland. it is only next to Ile Ife as the most town known and respected by Yoruba people of South West Nigeria. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi passed away at the age of 83

