18 ISWAP Terrorists Killed As Troops Intensify Clearance Operations In Lake Chad

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have eliminated atleast 18 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in a massive joint clearance operations in the frindges of the LakeChad, top security sources said.

It was gathered that the week-long unprecedented clearance operations, swept through Malam Fatori, Gashigar, Talata Ngam, Larki A & B and Kagarwa terrorist hideouts along the border villages in Abadam local government area of Borno State.

A top Military Intelligence source revealed that the troops of the MNJTF inflicted heavy human and equipment casualties on the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in an engagement in the early hours of April 3, 2022, in Gashigar, after they confronted the forces.

A source said that a gun battle which lasted for hours ensued, resulting in the elimination of 10 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, while four of their guntrucks were destroyed.

The source explained that two soldiers were wounded in action while nine AK 47 rifles, and one X Bicycle, among other items, were recovered in the aftermath of the encounter.

“The force subsequently continued its advancement toward Talata Ngam on April 4, 2022, contact was made at Larki, a border village which was said to be a meeting point of the insurgents, during which three terrorists were killed and one guntruck was destroyed,” said the source.

According to him, “The enemies also attacked own troops in their harbour area near Kangarwa. The attack was decisively dealt with which resulted in the killing of five more Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals and recovering five AK 47, two motorcycles, rounds of ammunition and over 40 bags of beans destroyed.”

The unrelenting Taskforce continued local clearance operations in search for the adversaries around Baga. The insurgents took to their heels as the force projected towards Garere and Cross Kauwa.

The source noted that the successes were achieved under the MNJTF Operations Lake Sanity and Desert Sanity Phase 2, under Operation Hadin Kai.

He said that renewed vigour to flush out the remnants of the terrorists around the fringes of the Lake Chad region and other part of the Northeast, was inline with determination to ensure to end the war and restore total peace in the country.

A Frontline Sources told Zagazola Makama a Security Analyst and a Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad. that the Force Commander of MNJTF, while charging the Task Forces of Operation LAKE SANITY, charged them to maintain their momentum towards routing out the terrorists in their enclaves.

He also assured that the MNJTF and Operation Hadin Kai will continue to work together toward restoring total sanity in the Lake Chad.

The source said that “Both the Force Commander MNJTF and the Theartre Commander Operation Hadin Kai have commended the troops and urged them to remain steadfast and dogged.”

He further added that the troops were equally tasked to carry out unrelenting pursuit since others have been given the opportunity to surrender and they did.



https://leadership.ng/18-iswap-terrorists-killed-as-troops-intensify-clearance-operations-in-lakechad/

