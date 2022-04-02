2 Kidnapped Victims Rescued As Police Kill 3 Kidnappers In Kano (Graphic Photos)

Three suspected kidnappers ran out of luck and were killed by operatives of the Kano state police command.

The operatives also rescued two sisters who were abducted by the gunmen, spokesperson of the command, SP Abdulllahi Haruna Kiyawa said.

Kiyawa in a statement on Saturday April 2, said one locally made AK-47 Rifle with 6 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects. He stated:

“On the 02/04/2022 at about 0130hrs, a report was received that unknown gunmen stormed the resident of one Elisha Aminu, ‘m’, of Katsinawa Village, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State and kidnapped his two daughters, (1) Zainab Elisha, ‘f’, 18 years old, (2) Nafisa Elisha, ‘f’, 16 years old and fled toward the fringes of Falgore Forest.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Kabir Aminu, Divisional Police Officer, Tudun Wada Division, and Operatives from Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by SP Shehu Dahiru to rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.

“The teams simultaneously swung into action with the help of a Local Vigilante Group called “Yan Bula”. The forest was combed and the gunmen were trapped, as a result, a gun duel erupted for about 2 hours.

“Three of the Kidnappers were gunned down and the two victims were rescued unhurt with no casualty on the part of the rescue team. One Locally Made AK-47 Rifle with 6 Live Ammunition Recovered. An angry mob also sets one of the Kidnappers ablaze.

“The bodies were rushed to Tudun Wada General Hospital where a Medical Doctor certified them dead.

Victims are reunited with their families. Additional Puff Adder teams have been deployed to the forest for further possible arrest.”



