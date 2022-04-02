Two men have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for killing a 20-year-old motorcyclist. HGS Media Plus report.

The suspects identified as Nura Ibrahim and Auwalu Manu of Walakero village, Futuk ward Alkaleri L.G.A was said to have conspired to kill one Auwalu Gidado, a motorcycle rider.

It was gathered that the suspects who boarded the victim’s motorcycle lured him to a place where they brutally slaughtered him with a knife and made away with his motorcycle worth N330,000 into a nearby bush.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have killed the victim and made away with his motorcycle which they sold for N90, 000 and shared between themselves.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday March 31, said “Investigation is on-going, after which the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/03/31/2-men-arrested-in-bauchi-for-killing-okada-rider/

