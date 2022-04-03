2022 Grammy Awards: Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Tems Nominated

The Nigerian Afro beat genre has become a global phenomenon, from the likes of Fela Kuti to new generation Afro beat singers like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido.

On Tuesday 23 November 2021, the Grammy awards Recording Academy released the Nomination list of the 64th Grammy’s Award, which was set to hold in January 2022.

The Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories for the 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show held earlier this year.

Five Nigerians were nominated in different categories. Wizkid has two nomination, Burna Boy, Tems, Femi and Made Kuti.

Wizkid was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians –Femi Kuti, Burna Boy and Tems for Best Global Music Performance at The Grammys. Also nominated in that same category was Beninese legend, Angelique Kidjo.

The Nigerian Afrobeat Star Wizkid also has his ‘Made In Lagos’ album nominated for Best Global Music Album at The Grammys, alongside Femi Kuti and Made Kuti’s Legacy +, Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature and Rocky Dawumi’s Voice of Bunbon Volume.

Tems made her debut Grammy entrance with her collaboration with Wizkid on Best Global Music Performance which gave Wizkid and another nod for ‘Essence’.



