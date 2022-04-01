2022 World Cup: Eguavoen Resigns As Eagles Coach After Playoff Defeat To Ghana

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has resigned from his role as the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

His resignation is coming after Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Eguavoen will now return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

Brila.net reports that Eguavoen has sent an official letter to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, stating his decision to resign.

Meanwhile, Eguavoen and Super Eagles players snubbed the media after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 following their second leg playoff 1-1 draw against the Black Stars at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

No player or coach from the Nigeria squad spoke to journalists after they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/31/2022-world-cup-eguavoen-resigns-as-super-eagles-coach-after-playoff-defeat-to-ghana/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...