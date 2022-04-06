2023: All PDP Presidential Aspirants Will Do 1,000 Times Better Than Buhari – Ayu

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu on Wednesday said any of the presidential aspirants of the party if elected in 2023 will perform one thousand times better than what President Muhammadu Buhari has done in the last six years.

He made the remarks when former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi visited the national secretariat of the party to brief the leaders on why he is contesting in 2023.

Ayu who lauded Peter Obi for his issue-based campaign said the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 election is eminently qualified to become president of Nigeria in 2023.

He urged other presidential aspirants in the party to emulate Obi’s example by focusing on what they plan to do and not engaging in attacking their political opponents.

“When people of your quality show interest in our party to run for the presidency, we know that we are the right party to rule this country”.

“All our aspirants who have bought forms so far are people that if given the opportunity to run this country, they will do one thousand times better than what President Buhari and APC have done in the last six years.”

https://independent.ng/2023-all-our-presidential-aspirants-will-perform-1000-times-better-than-buhari-ayu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...