2023: Amaechi Visits Emir Of Daura With Ali Ndume

Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has conferred with the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq Umar as part of consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Rivers Speaker and Governor was in the Katsina town on Monday, accompanied by Borno Senator Ali Ndume among others.

David Iyofor, his media aide posted an image of the meeting on Twitter.

Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq Umar just finished praying for and blessed his Dan Amanar, Amaechi @ChibuikeAmaechi to proceed with courage in the race for APC 2023 Presidential ticket.



https://mobile.twitter.com/davidiyofor/status/1513542401750667264

The visit followed the minister’s appearance before the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.

