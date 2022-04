A top member of PDP in Kogi state and former Commissioner for Finance, Zakari Alfa, has urged presidential front-runner Atiku Abubakar to avoid empowering any cabal in his government if he is elected President of Nigeria in 2023. Alfa noted that CABALS have destroyed the performance levels of many governments in Nigeria and must not be allowed to thrive anymore.

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzxInVvf1l8

