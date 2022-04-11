2023: Bola Tinubu Meets With APC Govs

Few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his interest in the 2023 presidential election, his erstwhile political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently locked in a meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Vanguard learned that the meeting whose agenda might be related to Tinubu’s presidential ambition is held behind closed doors at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, a think-tank for governors of the ruling party.

Osinbajo, a protegè of Tinubu, had on Sunday night also met with APC Governors to intimate them of his ambition.

