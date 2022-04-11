2023 Declaration: “Osinbajo Is Extremely Incompetent” – Adeyanju Warns Nigerians

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Popular Activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju has weighed in on the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration to contest for President in 2023.

Osinbajo, early on Monday, via a live broadcast on Channels TV, declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. He disclosed that he was ready to continue the legacy of the President and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting via Twitter, Adeyanju warned Nigerians that Osinbajo was ‘extremely incompetent’.

“Osinbajo & the Yoruba people supporting him may think Nigeria was created for them but how can a man serve as Vice President for 8yrs in a divided and multi ethnic nation where some regions have never held power before and now want to be president for another 8yrs?”

“And this man is even extremely incompetent.”

Adeyanju’s criticism is coming shortly after Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri ripped Osinbajo to shreds describing his as ‘Backstabber’ for running against his former boss, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



