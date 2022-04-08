2023: Diaspora Group Drums Support For Governor Yahaya Bello

A group, Advocacy for good governance in diaspora, New york, USA, has thrown its total support for the 2023 presidency aspiration of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The founder of the group, Mr Anthony Ukazu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday equally called for the support of the governor, saying he is the man whom the cap fit.

He said that in a momentous time like this when the country is faced with leadership quagmire and governance deficiency, there was need to entrust someone who has all it takes to lead the country to it’s glorious destination.

Ukazu who is also the founder of Brighter Tomorrow Initiative, an NGO registered in Nigeria, stated that Gov. Bello has the vast experience in governance to fix the woes in the country.

He said that the group have remained resolute on the decision to support Bello with obvious reasons among which is the only governor to appoint youth in his administration on various appointive positions.

He further said that the governor selected the best hands to handle critical positions and he had been intentional about it.

“The most important factor is that the country needs a vibrant youth with vast experience in governance to be able to fix the woes because it can only take one with energy and experience to do this herculean task.

That is why we from the diaspora have conducted a background search to nominate the candidate whom will vindicate us from this leadership trauma

“After proper consultation, and refined search of the man who the cap fits most at this critical moment, we have unanimously annoited the candidature of Gov Yahaya Bello as our concensus Choice.

“We will swing into rapid action to ensure this vision is totally realized,” he stressed.

Ukazu disclosed that the developmental strides of Gov. Bello in kogi state is one to reckon with; as he had made remarkable achievements in infrastructural development across the state.

According to him, the governor passion for human development and women empowerment is riveting, and cannot be overemphasize.

He said that the governor had harnessed all the natural resources embedded in the state for the overall good and development of the state.

He further said that more overwhelming testimonies about the quintessential achievements in governance in kogi state were numerous to mention.

The founder of the group however eulogized the governor for taking the giant decision to hacken to the clarion call of vying for the most exalted position in the ruling party of All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said that Gov. Bello determination was to correct the abnormalities where his party did not get it right, and also consolidate on the right policies and manifestos of the party to put Nigeria on a working speed.

Ukazu added that the group was extremely hopeful that Bello ripe ambition would be gladly welcomed by the delegates of the party to entrust him the ticket in the forth coming primary election.

He further said that Bello choice would ease the party the stress of canvassing support in the next election as his candidature is a marketable one.

He disclosed that the diaspora group would rally support for Gov. Bello in its referred capacity and would ensure the support cut across to every stakeholder to align with the youthful and useful vision.

He said that the group also extend its olive branch to the governor, and called on him never to hesitate to rely on the support as going forward would be a work in glove to ensure the desire success was achieved for the rescue of the great nation.

Source: https://2023.ng/?p=54

