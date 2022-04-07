2023: “Does He Look Like A President?” – Asari Dokubo Roasts Wike On Live TV

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, Asari Dokubo has ripped up the presidential ambition of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Dokubo, in a recent Interview with Arise TV, criticized Wike’s ambition, mocking him that he did not look or possess the trappings of a President.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that Governor Wike recently declared his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election. He made this known in Markurdi during talks with Governor Samuel Ortom and other PDP stakeholders.

Speaking about Wike’s presidential ambition, Dokubo said; “It’s laughable that Wike wants to be President. Look at him, does he look like a president? Will Nigerians want a president like that?”

“He himself should know that it’s not possible, yes everybody is entitled to contest; it’s our PVCs and we are going to examine the person.”

