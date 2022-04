Those who criticise us that we’ve divided Nigeria along ethnic lines can’t manage the ethnic diversity of their own party; in seeking for their Presidential ticket, they have now divided their own party along ethnic lines. Those who cannot rescue themselves want to rescue Nigeria

