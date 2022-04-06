Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi will tonight meet with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives in Abuja where they are expected to brief them on their presidential ambitions.

The notice of the meetings was read by the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary via a letter signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/2023-election-tambuwal-peter-obi-meet-pdp-caucus-in-abuja/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OH0XDzgQ7Vg

