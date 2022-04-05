2023: Ex-Interior Minister, Ex-DG DSS Fingered In Multi-Million Election Scam

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A Ex-minister of Interior and a former Director General of Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Security (DSS) have been implicated in a criminal conspiracy aimed at defrauding ambitious politicians with promises of influencing the 2023 elections, POLITICS NIGERIA can exclusively report.

Impeccable sources in the Presidency revealed that reports of how the two officials have weaponised their former roles in government to scam unsuspecting politicians have gotten to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that although the President is yet to take a decisive action against the duo, preliminary investigations have implicated them.

The Ex-minister who is also a former COAS and hails from one of the North-Western states alongside the Ex-Spy Chief also from the North-West, target political figures in the southern parts of the country. Explaining their gimmicks, a source said they would promise political figures that they can wield their relationship with President Buhari to favour their candidacy.

The unsuspecting victims, who bank on the lofty promises, end up parting with millions of Naira in form of campaign funds and lobby fees.

It was gathered that one of the Governors in the oil-rich Niger Delta fell for the same scam after they promised to help him clinch the Presidential ticket of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). By the time this Governor, whose names are withheld to protect our sources, became aware that the duo had been peddling the same fake promises everywhere, he had been duped of millions.

Meanwhile, multiple sources linked the Two former officials to a viral campaign to position the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for the Presidential seat even though the CBN Governor had denied interest in the race.

Some news platforms reported that Emefiele had bought “three airplanes” for his presidential campaign, and that he had also been asked to resign from his position.

But the CBN governor, who opened a Twitter account on recently, denied the claim.

“Fake news,” he tweeted in response to the report. However, despite the denial, this newspaper can confirm that campaign posters of the CBN Governor have flooded major spots in Lagos and Abuja.

Nevertheless, as the 2023 contest draws near, the two biggest parties — APC and PDP have yet to conduct the primary elections that would produce their flag bearers.

https://politicsnigeria.com/former-interior-minister-ex-dg-dss-fingered-in-multi-million-election-campaign-scam/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...