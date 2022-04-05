An Abia State High Court sitting in Osisioma Ngwa judicial Division on Tuesday restrained the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state from conducting primary election for the nomination of its governorship candidate ahead of the 2023 general election, ABN TV reports.

One Moses Nwaeze had approached the court seeking an order to retrain the party from zoning its governorship candidate to any zone, ABN TV gathered.

He wants the governorship ticket thrown open to interested contestants.

The court presided over by Justice L.T.C. Eruba also adjourned the case to April 13 for further hearing.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/04/2023-guber-court-restrains-abia-pdp-from-conducting-primary-election/

