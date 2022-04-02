2023: I May Emerge Consensus PDP Presidential Candidate — Peter Obi

A chieftain and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday, said he is likely to emerge the party’s consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

He said it might be possible because he has the criteria as one of the world economy and social-political leader to address the present harsh conditions confronting the country.

He also appeal to the national leadership of the party, his co-aspirants and other concerned PDP supporters to considere him for the party ticket for the sake of equity and fairness.

Obi disclosed this while speaking to journalists shortly after he received the 2023 PDP presidential nomination/expression of interest form, purchased for him by a group known as “Young Professionals” to support his aspiration at his Onitsha GRA residence.

Speaking further, Obi said he should be considered on the consensus option, because, since the return of democracy in Nigeria, only late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, from the Igbo extraction has contested the party presidential primaries with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and lost.

According to him, and ever since then, precisely, from 2003-2019, no person like me from the South East Nigeria, under PDP has aspired the position again. My first outing in 2019 was to vice for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. So I urged the party leadership to put this into consideration and make me it’s consensus candidate for the February 18, 2023 presidential election.

He, however, expressed confidence that he would be in pole position to clinch the presidential ticket of the party in a free and fair primaries, if the option of consensus arrangement for him did not come in place.

While thanking the group for the support, Obi assured them of his commitment to the future of Nigeria youths. And also to turn around the country for good, free of the trending security challenges.

The National Convener of Young Professionals, Mr. Daniel Ruben, from Warri, Delta State, who presented the forms to the candidate, on behalf of the group, said the former Anambra State Governor met the criteria used in the choice of a Nigeria presidential candidate for the group.

The convener said the group, an umbrella body of all registered professional bodies in Nigeria comprises of Medical Doctors, Engineers, Entertainants, Legal Pratictioners, Media, among others in alliance arrived at the decision based on the candidate’s (Peter Obi) experience in administration, management of economy and politics to support his aspiration.

“Competence capability, credibility, acceptability both locally and internationally, experience in administration, management of economy and politics, were the attributes seen in Mr. Obi, that motivated us to support him,” Mr. Ruben added.

Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Sam Awaso, former Anambra State PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Barrister John Okoli Akirika, among other party supporters were in attendance during the event.



