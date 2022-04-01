2023: IBB Supports Concensus Presidential Candidate Option For PDP

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has expressed his willingness to support the adoption of consensus presidential candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to him, it is the best decision for the country..

IBB, who stated this during a visit by the three presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Minna, hinged his decision to support the idea of the trio because it centers on the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

The three PDP presidential aspirants include former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi States, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Senator Bala Mohammed.

According to him, “I want to thank you for the visit. I enjoy meeting with you because I like what I heard. Your belief in the unity of this country was paramount in most of our discussions. Your belief in having a better Nigeria featured very prominently. You made my day. What you talked about is Nigeria, Nigeria, Nigeria. I want you to keep it up, for the benefit of this country and generations yet unborn.

“What you are doing is good, this is how the country should develop, consultations, compromises and so on, this will make a better country and this is what you are trying to do.

“You will have our support as long as you stay on the course of promoting Nigeria all the time, making it a secure country. Thank you for your thoughts and appreciate it.”

Earlier, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, speaking on behalf of the other two presidential aspirants explained that they came to visit the elder statesman to seek his advice and guidance on how to achieve their planned consensus for the party.

He said, “We are here as part of our consultations going round the country talking to our leaders and stakeholders in our party, the PDP. We, the aspirants of the PDP platform deemed it fit to come and brief the Former Military President on what we are doing in respect of the consensus.”

“We believe that in exercises like this, we need his belief, advice and guidance. We are trying to provide a solution to a political process. We are doing this to ensure that the process is not rancorous. And We cannot do that just among the four of us. We need support from the leaders of the party and their advice,” Saraki said.

The former Senate President further stated that at the end of their consultations, a candidate that would be acceptable to all Nigerians would be presented by the party for the elections.

He then condoled with those that have lost their loved ones or have them missing, adding, “It is that desire to make a better Nigeria that those of us who are aspiring to be president came together that we must find a way of having a consensus so that we can reduce the number and ensure that we have a candidate who is competent who has the support of everybody.”



