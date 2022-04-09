2023: Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi Joins SDP, To Contest For President

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, presidential aspirant, says she believes in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) because it is a party that aligns with her vision for Nigeria.

Okunnu-Lamidi said this on Thursday while announcing her decision to join the SDP.

“Nigeria needs a new set of heroes, heroes who do not need anything dangerous than to perform their civic responsibility and would not for N1 or N1 billion trade for the good of our people,” Okunnu-Lamidi said.

“The party is open to the youth, and women and is democratic. It is where the maligned, disenfranchised can find their voice.

“We are here today to say we still believe in the promise of Nigeria. This is why an ordinary Nigerian woman and a true believer in our youths publicly takes a big step politically to officially announce my membership of the SDP.

“Let it be said that we are the party that guarantees education, and affordable health care for all Nigerians; a party that conducts a smart policy that will battle the forces of terrorism and fundamentalism wherever they may exist. It is a party that the youth will participate in the liberation of Nigeria and I will be one of them.

“I joined the SDP because it is credible and promised to work with me and aligns with my vision. I believe I would run the good race to victory and if the primary is not won, there would be no national election.”

On his part, Supo Shonibare, the SDP national chairman, said the party is pleased to welcome Okunnu-Lamidi.

He added that the processes for party’s congress and primaries would be announced next week.



