2023: Ortom Led PDP Zoning Committee Throws Presidential Ticket Open

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election slated for 28th May 2022, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom led zoning committee have thrown the ticket open.

Recall that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed led committee which reviewed the PDP performance during the 2019 general election had sometimes last year recommended that the 2023 ticket be thrown open.

After 3 meetings in the last 2 weeks, a source who is a member of the 37 man zoning committee exclusively told DAILY POST that the Ortom led committee has also recommended that the ticket be open.

The source said after the over 3 hours meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said: ” We have resolved that the ticket be thrown open. This will allow those who have bought forms to contest”.

DAILY POST reports that many governors on the platform of the PDP from the south are agitating that the ticket be zoned to the south, while those in the north and the Presidential aspirants from the north want zoning jettisoned.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists after the meeting, Ortom said, “We have just finished our meeting, after we rose from our meeting last week, today we decided that we would meet and by the Grace of God we have unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Party that appointed us.

“The good news for our teaming supporters of the PDP and Nigerians is that we have resolved and every one of us, the 37 members unanimously adopted the position that we are going to present to NEC, he said.

