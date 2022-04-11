2023: Osinbajo Has Backstabbed Tinubu, He Will Do Same To Buhari – Reno Omokri

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Presidential Media aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration to run for President in 2023.

Omokri, in a tweet on Monday, shortly after Osinbajo’s live declaration broadcast on Channels TV, expressed surprise at the VP’s move adding that he has ‘backstabbed’ his benefactor and now fellow 2023 Presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It’s common knowledge that Osinbajo was brought into power by the former Lagos Governor and APC national leader. Omokri tweeted that if Osinbajo could do that to Tinubu, who is his former boss, he would do same to President Buhari.

“Wow! So, Osinbajo is declaring? If Osinbajo can stab Tinubu, who God used to make him what he is, in the back, then Buhari better hope he never becomes President.”

“Backstabbing is a habit. If Osinbajo can backstab Tinubu, he can definitely backstab Buhari after 2023!”

Osinbajo called on Nigerians to support his ambition adding that he will build on President Buhari’s legacy.



