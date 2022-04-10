2023: PDP South East Presidential Aspirants Unite To Pick Consensus Candidate

2023: PDP South East Presidential Aspirants Unite To Produce A Consensus Candidate (Photos)

Saturday, 9th April, 2022

CONSENSUS: – PDP South East Presidential Aspirants; Sam OHUABUNWA, Pius ANYIM, Peter OBI and Nwachukwu ANAKWENZE meet, unite and resolved to work together to ensure that a south easterner emerges as flag bearer of the party in 2023, IGBERETV reports.

Pius Anyim shared outcome of the meeting on Facebook. He wrote;

“MEETING OF PDP PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS FROM THE SOUTH EAST.

Today, Mr. Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and myself, all of us from the South East, who have declared intention to run for the office of president of Nigeria and have obtained the normination form of our great party the PDP, met in Abuja. The main purpose of our meeting was for us to resolve to work together to promote understanding, unity and collaboration among the four of us and any other person from the South East zone who may later join in the race. We had a very fruitful meeting in an atmosphere of friendliness and respect for one another.

At the end of our meeting, we addressed the media on our resolutions as follows:

1) That we have agreed to work together as a Team.

2) That we will work together to ensure that a South Eastern emerges as PDP flag bearer;

3) That we intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity;

4) That in doing so it is important to note that we have always supported other zones and we now expect them to reciprocate.

We are committed to working with our party leadership and party members from across the country to ensure that the founding principles and ideals of our great party are upheld to reassure Nigerians that PDP is ready to rebuild and reunite our dear country. We ask Nigerians to give us the chance to fix this country. Together we will get Nigeria to work again.

A Greater Nigeria I see.”



https://www.facebook.com/100627422069042/posts/378708480927600/

