2023 Presidency: 10 Promises Osinbajo Made To Nigerians In Declaration Speech

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has joined the 2023 Presidential Race.

On Monday, Osinbajo in an early morning broadcast on Channels Television revealed that he will be contesting for the exalted position on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It’s been widely rumoured for months that the VP was harbouring ambitions to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

During his Declaration speech closely monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA, the VP made 10 significant promises to Nigerians if given the opportunity to rule the country.

They are;

1. EXCELLENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT: “Providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive”

2. AGRICULTURE: “Taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanization and developing the farm to table value chain.”

3. REGULATIONS: “Making sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community”

4. TECHNOLOGY: “creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions”

5. SIP: “Enhancing our Social Investment Programme to a full scale social welfare scheme”

6. POVERTY: “Completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade”

7. EDUCATION: “Completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school and reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century”

8. HEALTH: “Completing the task of universal health coverage for all”

9. GOVERNANCE: “Strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates.”

10. ETHNICITY: “Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa. Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone , where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.”

“Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly and with respect.”

