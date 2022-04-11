2023 Presidency: Should Northern Candidates Be On The Ballot?

Heads of State and Presidents of Nigeria Since Independence till date and their Zone

By Onyeke Ejike

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa | 1960-1963 – North East

2. Nnamdi Azikwe | 1963-1966 – South East

3. Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi | 1966 – South East

4. Yakubu Gowon | 1966-1975 – North Central

5.Murtala Rufai Mohammed | 1975-1976 – North West

6.Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo | 1976-1979 – South West

7.Alhaji Shehu Shagari | 1979-1983 – North West

8.Muhammadu Buhari | 1983-1985 – North West

9.Ibrahim Babangida | 1985-1993 – North Central

10.Ernest Adegunle Shonekan | 1993 – South West

11.Sani Abacha | 1993-1998 – North West

12.Abdulsalami Abubakar | 1998-1999 – North Central

13.Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo | 1999-2007 – South West

14.Umaru Musa Yar’Adua | 2007-2010 – North West

15.Goodluck Ebele Jonathan | 2010-2015 – South South

16.Muhammadu Buhari | 2015 – 2023 – North West

In the past 62 years of leading Nigeria post independence, the North through military heads and democratic presidents has led this country for 39 years. By the time Pa Buhari completes his tenure in 2023, the North must have led Nigeria for 40 years why the South has only led the country for 23 years. And I ask, should the North be in the ballot come 2023 presidential election?

This question brings us to issue of zoning. Zoning is always a beloved topic every time election is around the corner in our various locals, states and in the federal government. But in one way or the other, the greedy politicians who selfishly think leading is their birth right always find a way to subvert the interest of the less represented group. I say the interest of the most represented group because often time, it’s not because the marginalized group is the minority but because they have been intentionally removed from the spheres of influence and power even when in many cases, they are the powerful. This is not even my pain. My pain is the silence and should I say cluelessness and unpatriotic nature of the representatives of the marginalized. For instance those in the opposition party PDP who seems to have been bribed or cajoled into throwing the party ticket open because they may not have been able to build up a good argument for a Southern PDP presidential candidate.

Zoning may not be a constitutional provision in Nigeria but a social contractual obligation. According to social contract principle, we all agreed to come together to rest our political power in one man or group of men to represent our interest not merely according to the provision of the law nor the predispositions of gods but by the rational moral principles tending to the social good otherwise called the COMMON GOOD.

Although laws are explicit social contract such as that of the American constitution constituted by Americans from the circumstances of their co-existence, we cannot depend wholly on ours that was not entirely the dictate of our people hence do not always represent our whole experience as a conglomeration of nations. I hope the 2014 confab features zoning/rotational leadership from federal to local government. This is because it is rationally justifiable that there be an equal representation of all regions in the constitution of the government that manage the affairs that concern them and that entails rotational leadership.

Judging from our differences, this rotation should not only feature the North and South in the general perspective but the six constitutional geopolitical zones that make up this country. Hence, if we want to salvate this country, we must ensure that every zone in the country is always equally represented to give them a sense of belonging.

If someone from the South East is the president today, not only should a Northerner be the Vice, but a Northerner from the zone that should present the next president so that whoever becomes the Vice today will be someone who is expected to take over the presidency after the current administration. This will give room for the incoming president who was the vice to learn the problems of the the current administration and plan on how to salvage it with his team. If this is untenable, the vice should at least come from the zone that is least represented. That being the case, the Chief of Staff must be from another zone different from that of the president and vice, and the Secretary from another zone, the Senate president from another while the Speaker of the house should likewise come from the sixed zone in the light of the federal character principle.

But in a country filled with greedy and self centered politicians, the interest pf the public and the common wealth is not as important as their personal interest.

With the presence of the North in all sectors of the government in the current administration, they should not be in the ballot for the presidency come 2023. A Northerner should be a vice this time but not the president no matter the circumstances because the other region, the South has got credible candidates to succeed pa Buhari.

In the south, the South West and the South South haven been in power recently should give way and political support to the East for the sake of national integration as the East has not test power since the first republic. After the East in the South, the East in the North is expected to take over as they too have not tested power since independence.

In a Nutshell, Atiku Abubakar, Saraki, Bala Muhammad, Bello Yahaya and Aminu Tambuwal should Jettison their presidential ambition. They could pursue anything else for the sake of justice, and should support the South – the south east.

