2023: Why We Want Amb. Uba Michael As Governor — Delta Youth Leaders (Pix)

2023: Why We Want Amb. Uba Michael As Governor — Delta Youth Leaders

Leaders of various youth organisations in the three Senatorial Districts of Delta State under the aegis of Amalgamated Youth Council, have converged in Abuja where they pledge to galvanise the needed support to ensure that Amb. Uba Michael emerges the next governor of Delta state.

They said the governorship hopeful has empowered young people across the States irrespective of political affiliation, saying his election as the governor of the state will be a good deal for young people in Delta state.

At an event in Abuja at the weekend which also had in attendance Amb. Uba Michael, the leader of Delta State Amalgamated Youth Council, Comrade Godson Ikpontu Igube said the decision to endorse him is the collective agreement of the community of young people in the state, adding that as a youth himself, Amb. Michael understands the predicaments of the youths and can fashion out a workable solution.

“We are not in doubt that as a young person himself who lives in the same society with the rest of us, he understands the peculiar problems facing us.

“He has also as a private citizen lent modest support by massively arming our people with the necessary skills and support to live a modest life. He has given many the arm of support and lifted them from poverty to prosperity.

“We are hopeful that if elected the next governor, of which we are not in doubt, it will be a larger platform for him to pursue a robust agenda aimed at opening a new vista in empowering our people” Comrade Ikpontu said.

The jubilant youth pledged to use any available opportunity at their disposal to give backing to the governorship ambition of Amb. Michael whom they described as their leader.

Earlier in Asaba, women organisations had converged from the three senatorial districts of the state pledging support for Amb. Michael, stating that he has supported women not only by his philanthropic outreaches but by having a lot of women in his employ.

They expressed confidence that his emergence as governor will broaden the horizon for women inclusiveness in governance in Delta.

