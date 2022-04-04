4 Secondary School Students Remanded For Sexual Assault On Female Colleague

TODAY: FOUR STUDENTS OF SENIOR STATE HIGH SCHOOL, OYEWOLE AGEGE REMANDED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

Four students of State High school, Oyewole Agege have been accused of having unlawful

sexual intercourse with a female student of the same school.

It was reported that the serial assault occured on four occassions at different locations.

This was as a result of the fact that the students recorded the first assault, and used the video to blackmail her subsequently.

The case was first reported at Alabo Police Station on March 31st, 2022 and thereafter

transferred to the Lagos State Police Command, Gender Desk.

The suspects were arraigned before Her Honour, Mrs. O. A Layinka on 7th April, 2022 at Samuel llori Court where the prosecutor prayed that the perpetrators be remanded, pending legal advise from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Case was then adjourned to June 2nd, 2022.

Meanwhile, the affected child is receiving psycho social support from School Social Work Department, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, with the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education assuring that her education would not be truncated.

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency also pledged to ensure that justice is served whilst

reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the state.

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency

7th April, 2022

https://twitter.com/DSVRT/status/1512147706990448644?t=f4BmwlCR2r2ittu-VMz47w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...