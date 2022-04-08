8-Month-Old Baby Dies As Ogun Pastor Orders Concubines To Beat Up Wife (Pix)

By Ishola Oludare

An eight-month-old baby has died when his father, 50-year-old Pastor Isaac Akinbola, ordered his alleged concubine to beat up his wife, Dasola Akinbola, in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell down from his mother when the concubine and one other woman were attacking the pastor’s wife.

DAILY POST learnt that the woman and her daughter were rushed to a hospital, where the daughter died the day after.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the pastor and the women he hired – Esther Olowolayemo (29 years) and Oluwakemi Oshinbajo (30 years) – have been arrested by the police.

According to Oyeyemi, the incident occurred last week Sunday at Awa Ijebu, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the State.

The pastor’s wife had lodged a complaint at Awa Ijebu divisional headquarters.

Dasola had told the police that she had been having disagreements with her husband over his alleged illicit affairs with some female members of the church for sometimes.

The PPRO said the wife had accused her husband of coming to her house at Ipinle area of Mamu Ijebu, with the two women, whom she suspected were having illicit affairs with her husband.

He said, “while they were beating her, her eight-month-old baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell down while her husband was urging the two women to beat her thoroughly.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Awa Ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, ordered the arrest of the three suspects, while the woman and her baby were taken to Mamu ijebu health center for medical care.

“The woman and the baby were later referred to Blessed Hospital Oru ijebu where it was discovered that the baby had internal injury which he sustained when he fell down from his mother’s hands during the scuffle.

“The child gave up the ghost on the 28th of March, 2022, while receiving treatment as a result of the internal injury.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State CID for further investigation and prosecution.



