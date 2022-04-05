A Mass Grave Found In Bucha, In The Outskirts Of Kyiv Ukraine (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhYa-MpBo8c

Putin is truly a war criminal with the horrific scenes we continue to see in the aftermath of Russia’s withdrawal from Bucha.
I support president biden calling him a war criminal.

Whatever America has done in the past should not be used as an excuse or be the reason for any world leader to commit unspeakable crimes, such barbaric act is unacceptable

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.voanews.com/amp/voa60-world—ukraine-satellite-images-show-what-appears-to-be-mass-grave-site-in-bucha/6514586.html

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: