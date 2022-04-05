A Mass Grave Found In Bucha, In The Outskirts Of Kyiv Ukraine (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhYa-MpBo8c
Putin is truly a war criminal with the horrific scenes we continue to see in the aftermath of Russia’s withdrawal from Bucha.
I support president biden calling him a war criminal.
Whatever America has done in the past should not be used as an excuse or be the reason for any world leader to commit unspeakable crimes, such barbaric act is unacceptable
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.voanews.com/amp/voa60-world—ukraine-satellite-images-show-what-appears-to-be-mass-grave-site-in-bucha/6514586.html