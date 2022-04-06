A Nairalander Celebrates His Birthday In Style (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Today, I just want to thank God for keeping me alive to see this special day of mine.

Wishing myself a joyous birthday full of God’s amazing blessings.

Happy Birthday to Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: