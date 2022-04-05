Abia 2023: Chikwe Udensi Picks APGA Governorship Nomination Form

A leading aspirant for Abia State governorship position ahead of the 2023 general elections, Sir Chikwe Udensi on Tuesday picked his nomination and expression interest forms to at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, ABN TV reports.

He was accompanied by loyalists and supporters to the secretariat.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after obtaining the forms, the Interpol Systems Consultant expressed readiness to face other contestants at the primary election of the party coming soon.

While noting that people of Abia are yearning for visionary leadership, he expressed readiness to dislodge to PDP government in the state, accusing the party of short-changing the people for a long time.

He, therefore, called on the delegates to support him to emerge as the flag bearer of the APGA, expressing optimism that he will become the next governor of Abia State.

