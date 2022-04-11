Abia 2023: My Alleged Plan To Dump APGA Criminal Falsehood — Sir Udensi

A front line governorship aspirant in Abia State on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in 2023 election, Sir Chikwe Udensi has denied rumours that he is planning to dump the party for Youth Progressive Party, YPP describing it as a criminal falsehood.

He also vowed to sue the online news platform (not ABN TV) that published the false information, noting that time has come to take decisive steps against fake news.

Speaking with ABN TV on Monday, Sir Udensi, an Interpol Systems Consultant expressed anger over what he called mischievous lie against him, insisting that he has no knowledge of what YPP is about let alone joining.

He called the people behind the rumour criminal minded fellows, stating that he has commenced legal action against them.

Sir Udensi also emphasized that if elected as governor, he will sanitise the online media and initiate a legal framework to deal with the spread of falsehood.

He expressed displeasure that many people have lost their lives because of false information peddled against them because of their inability to cope with the trauma.

“Some were called witches and lynched. Many have died because of trauma from fake news. We cannot allow this to happen in Abia. We must initiate laws against criminal falsehood and this is the time. This is one of my target” he said.



