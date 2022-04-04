‘About My Elder Brother Who Does Not Care About Us’

https://www.nairaland.com/5494102/rich-brother-does-not-care

Hello house, i opened the above thread some time ago about my elder brother attitude towards us his sibling. am here to give update.

my brother has gradually changed, he can now pick our calls and we have some discussion unlike before. He now calls to check up on us when there are issues in our places of residence. He has even joined our family whatsapp group and he participate actively.

i want to appreciate all who gave meaning advice during that discussion. money is good but everything is not all about money. most times what family members needs is love and care. I love a happy family and its wonderful to see family that live in peace.

i want to thank Madridguy, your post then really gave me hope that families with similar issues can be restored.

my advice to those who feel they can do without their family is remember God blessed you not because you are the smartest but by his grace. we dont have much time to stay here on earth so lets love and cherish one another.

NB nobody was asking him for money for people shouting entitlement this entitlement that. we are all doing well and we wanted our brother back. now that he is back everybody is happy and the family is moving fine.

