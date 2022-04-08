Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Dr Chinelo’s Body Arrives Lagos (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdmMugwFo4k

Train Attack: Body Of Late Dr Chinelo Megafu Brought To Lagos

The body of one of the victims of the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, Dr Chinelo Megafu, is en route Lagos.

A family member, who shared these photos with us said, “Final journey to Lagos for our daughter, Dr. Chinelo Megafu aboard Arik Air. 07 /04/22.”

Megafu was a Delta Surgeon, who graduated from the University Of Port Harcourt.

Hours before her death, Dr Chinelo had tweeted that she was on the attacked train, had been shot and requested for prayers. She was trolled by some tweeps, who claim she was ‘chasing clout.

Credit: Katch Ononuju

