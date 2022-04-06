Activist & Beauty Entrepreneur, Torkwase Kilgore Emerges YDPN Deputy Women Leader

ENDSARS: Queen Torkwase Kilgore Pledges Readiness To Serve As She Emerges YDPN Deputy Women Leader

Activist and beauty entrepreneur, Hon. Zion Torkwase Kilgore has assured that she will serve with loyalty and commitment following her appointment as the deputy national women leader of Youth Democratic Party of Nigeria, YDPN.

The party was registered in 2020 following the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country in which many youths trooped out to show their anger following police brutality.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Queen Torkwase Kilgore expressed joy with her appointment describing YDPN as the most powerful party birthed during #EndSARS.

She therefore promised to give her all in lifting the bar of good governance high in the country.

She also urged her party to ensure it fosters inclusiveness by giving the young people opportunity to participate in governance.

She said, “As a peace oriented LEADER i want to be factual that END SARS Protest is not a violent movement and will never be, coming as an official leader in this PARTY i pledge to lead by example. By promoting peace and UNITY, love and progress

“I would want to plead with our dear leaders that to achieve a better NIGERIA, youth inclusiveness is very essential. Therefore we are willing and ever ready to be part of the leadership of our dear country and to help rebuild the NIGERIA of our DREAM”.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...