Today, I declared my intention to run for a second term in office while inaugurating the 21 local government council chairmen at the famous Ribadu Square.

Similarly, I received three PDP Presidential aspirants, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the Government House Yola.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...