Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole clocked 70 years of age on the 4th of April 2022.

A birthday party was thrown for hum and the politician used the opportunity to show everyone that he can still shake his body.

A viral video has shown the former governor dancing energetically at the party.

Watch below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hnJCUHVd9A[/flash]

