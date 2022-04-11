ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, is set to meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities today, Monday, April 11, 2022, The PUNCH reports.

The meeting which is scheduled to commence by 5 p.m will have in attendance representatives of the Federal Government and ASUU.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Patience Onuobia, in a notice of meeting sent to journalists on Monday, said Ngige will chair the meeting himself.

“The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will be meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities today by 5 pm,” the notice read.

The PUNCH reports that the ongoing industrial action by ASUU entered its 56th day Today (Monday).

ASUU had on Monday, February 14, 2022, announced a four week total and comprehensive warning strike following the inability of the union and the Federal Government to reach common ground on the demands of university lecturers.

Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalization funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

Following the expiration of the initial four weeks of the warning strike, the union had gone ahead to declare another eight weeks saying that it was giving the government more time to attend to its needs.



https://punchng.com/breaking-after-56-days-of-strike-fg-set-to-meet-ASUU-today/

