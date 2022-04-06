Akwa Ibom Demolishes Metal Scavengers’ Yard (Photos)

EKET CHAIRMAN ENFORCES CLAMPDOWN ON SCRAP METAL SCAVENGERS

…Demolish hideouts

To further enforce the State Government’s directive on the ban on scrap metal scavengers popularly known as “Iron Condemned”, the Eket Council Chairman, Mr. Akaniyene Tommey on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, led a combined team of security agencies to supervise the demolition of the scavengers hideout along Marina road Eket.

According to the Council Chairman, the enforcement became necessary due to the harassment and nuisance posed by the activities of the scrap metal dealers which recently led to the loss of life of an Eket son which the case has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution of the apprehended suspect.

Speaking further, the Council Boss declared that it is paramount that the activities be curtailed to save the Local Government and its environs from immediate danger and also ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

[/b]The demolition exercise also witnessed recovery of some dangerous weapons from the temporary resident of the scavengers.[b]

It will be recalled that the Council Chairman of Eket through a press release signed by the Council Secretary, Hon. Uso Hanson announced a re-enforcement of the ban earlier placed on the scrap metal dealers by the State Government.

Reacting to the development in the Local Government, residents of Marina road and the adjoining streets commended the Chairman for clamping down on the activities of these scavengers in the area as they posed a security threat as a result of their heinous activities.

On hand to witness the exercise were members of the Local Government Executive Council led by the Dean College of Supervisors Hon. Imoh Ebitu who is the Supervisor for Works, the Supervisor for Education, Hon. Ama Michael Ukpong, the Supervisor for Health, Mrs. Ini Ideh, the Special Adviser on Environment, Mrs. Stella Akpan, the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Edwin Sampson and the National Youth Council President Eket, Hon. Joseph Charles and the Arewa Youth Leader of Eket, Alhaji Ibrahim Iliya.

