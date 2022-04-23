Alafin of Oyo death confirmed+ Photo story, wives

The death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is one of the trending stories today. He is from the lineage of Oranmiyan, a descendant of Oduduwa the progenitor of Yoruba people spread across South West Nigeria, Togo, Republic of Benin, Brazil, Cuba and other countries.

Alaafin of Oyo is the third most prominent Oba to pass away in Oyo state in the last few months. First was the Soun of Ogbomosho, followed by the Olubadan of Ibadan, GISTMASTER gathered.

Who is the Alaafin of Oyo?

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was born in 1938. He was 83 at the time of his death. According to Yoruba Oral tradition, you never say the king dies. Instead, you will say “Oba wa ja”; meaning the king has gone to meet his ancestors.

How many years did Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi ruled Oyo kingdom? He became king in 1970 shortly after the Civil War. Therefore, he was on the throne for 52 years. His nomination as Alaafin was approved by General Adeyinka Adebayo, the father of the present minister of Trade, Otunba Niyi Adebayo

How many wives? According to what we gathered, the Alaafin must have left behind not fewer than 13 wives. some of them are young women, he married in old age. Nonetheless, some of them have twins for him at the advanced age. People are still wondering if the king used any kind of herbs or medicine to boost his se.xful performance in the bedroom. Wealthy Nigerians are known to take younger wives when they are at advanced age. Eleganza boss, Rasaq Akanni Okoya did when he married Shade Okoya. Unlike Alaafin, Okoya didn’t take more. Ene Maya Lawani also got his own man in John Obayuwana, the class owner of POLO luxury store.

Will the wives of Alaafin be able to re-marry? That is one question many people have been asking. Yes, they will. Though they will need to go through some kind of traditional exercise as a mark of respect and mourning of the king.

Who becomes the next Alaafin of Oyo? There are differently politics at traditional level, especially when the king is already advanced in age. It is not of place to see people from the next ruling house already showing interest before the demise of the Alaafin

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related