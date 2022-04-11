Alaka, Juju Scam Kingpin, Others Arraigned For N250M Fraud, Remanded In Prison (Pics)

The EFCC has arraigned the trio of Alaka Abayomi Kamaldeen (alias Awise), Taiwo Fatai Olamilekan Ahmed (alias Ifa) and Akinola Bukola Augustina, a suspected syndicate of juju fraudsters, before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, sitting in Abuja, on two -count charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretense to the tune of N250,000,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira).

The trio were arraigned on March 31, 2022 for obtaining the sum of N250 Million under a false pretence of offering local sacrifices to heal a petitioner of a protracted ailment.

Kamaldeen (alias Awise), Taiwo Fatai Olamilekan Ahmed (alias Ifa) and Akinola Bukola Augustina sometimes between the year 2019 and the year 2020 in Abuja allegedly conspired to illegally obtain the gross sum of N250,000,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only from one Bright Juliet under the false pretense that they have supernatural powers and capable of healing her from an ailment at a shrine located at Asipa Town, Abeokuta, Ogun State, which they knew to be false.

The offence is contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

They pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to them.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=350459250450618&id=100064596373289

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...