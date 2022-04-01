Amaju Pinnick Attends 2022 World Cup Draw In Qatar

Pinnick attends 2022 World Cup draws in Qatar despite Nigeria’s failure to qualify

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has taken a trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final draw taking place on Friday (today) in Doha, Qatar.

Pinnick is a member of the FIFA Executive Council and will witness the 2022 World Cup draw without the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the tournament.

DAILY POST reports that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after losing to Ghana by away goal rule.

The World Cup draw will be attended by 2,000 guests and will be led by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson and assisted by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran) and Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico).

Meanwhile, 32 countries will be involved in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Twenty-nine countries are currently known and will be drawn into eight groups of four.

Two of the remaining three spots will be filled by the winners of the Intercontinental Play-offs on 13 or 14 June.

The final berth is determined by Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, in which Wales will face off against either Scotland or Ukraine in the final.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/04/01/pinnick-attends-2022-world-cup-draws-in-qatar-despite-nigerias-failure-to-qualify/

