Amaju Pinnick To Resign, Reveals Why He Will Step Down As NFF President

Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick has ruled out contesting for a third term when his current tenure expires.

Pinnick has been in charge of the NFF since 2014.

Recently, there has been pressure from Nigerian stakeholders and fans for him to resign, following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Pinnick has now revealed his time in the Glass House has taken a toll on his relationship with his family.

“I’m eligible to run based on the status. Do I want to run ?, It’s a no-no, my family is very key to me, they said it’s taking a toll on me and the family.

“They believed that I’ve done my best and it’s time to move on . It’s a regrettable decision, but it’s the best,” Pinnick told Arise TV

https://dailypost.ng/2022/04/08/pinnick-reveals-why-he-will-step-down-as-nff-president/

