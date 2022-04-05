Anambra 2023: 6 Villages In Ogbunike Endorse Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah For Reps (Pics)

*Anambra 2023: Six Villages In Ogbunike Endorse Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah For Reps*

The six villages that make up Ogbunike community in Oyi local government area of Anambra State have endorsed Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah as their candidate for Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency in the 2023 general elections.

The six villages, Ukalor, Osile, Azu, Umueri, Amawa and Ifite through their leaders said Barr. Morah is a symbol of pride and performance who has shown them love over the years, noting that this is time to appreciate her. Barr Ifeyinwa Morah who is a Bona Fide Daughter from Ogbunike born into the Wealthy Popular [i]UMENYIORA ROYAL FAMILY[/i] is also married in Ogbunike to an Oil and Gas Tycoon.

They made their position known on Monday during the official declaration of Barr. Ifeyinwa, a fulfilled Oil and Gas expert, to join in the race to represent the people of the constituency in the House of Representatives.

She made her official declaration in the presence of top officials of the PDP Hierarchy in a meeting they all Held at Hon. John Okonkwo’s residence at Azu Ogbunike, Oyi local government.

While urging the people for their support to help bring back what is due to them at the Federal House of Representatives, Barr. Morah urged them to resist intimidation and harassment and support her to win the ticket of the party, assuring that she will make them proud.

Speaking at the venue of the declaration, a member of Ogbunike community, Ichieë Nnaemeka Ignatius said Barr. Morah will receive all the needed support from them. They Stressed that she is a *Bona Fide* candidate for the Position, being that she is Born in Ogbunike – Married in Ogbunike – making her a FULL FLESHED ADA OYI OF OYI.

He said the aspirant has been a source of blessing to them, assuring that they all in the Party Hierarchy will give her the backing she needs. Her affluent Parental background also goes without saying that she is not one of those jobless hungry stooges used during election to solicit for electoral positions in other to do the bidding of their Political GodFathers.

Nze Chukwumezie Okoye a native of Amawa Ogbunike said Barr. Morah is a tested hand who has capacity to deliver and being a tested Legal Practitioner who fights the cause of others for a living, she will DEFINITELY FIGHT THE CAUSE OF HER PEOPLE TOO.

He expressed optimism that she will be different from her predecessors who forgot them shortly upon election, and decamped to other Political parties, stating that she will surely deliver when elected. Her Parents are from Ogbunike in Oyi, She is equally married in Ogbunike in Oyi, So where will she run away with the Dividends of their Democracy to?? He asked?

https://independent.ng/barr-ifeyinwa-morah-to-represent-oyi-ayamelum-people-in-abuja-come-2023/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...