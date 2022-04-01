Anambra 2023: Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh Obtains Nomination Form (Pictures)

Anambra 2023: Engr. Aniagoh Obtains State Assembly Nomination Form, Says He Stands Out

The former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh has obtained nomination and expression interest forms to represent the people of Njikoka II constituency in the state House of Assembly on the platform of APGA in 2023.

This comes as he insists that his pedigree and track record of excellent service makes him the candidate to beat in the upcoming election.

Engr. Aniagoh is convener of the #APGAFirst Campaign which galvanized the support of social media influencers and APGA Digi-Family which gave Gov. Charles Soludo victory in 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election.

He was accompanied by supporters to the national secretariat of Anambra on Friday where he obtained the forms amidst cheers.

In a social media post shortly after obtaining the forms, he said he stands out among other contestants, urging the constituents to support his ambition.

Engr. Aniagoh also assured the people of Njikoka II constituency effective representation, maintaining that he is in the race for their progress and future of the people.

“I just picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for State House of Assembly Election at the our great party’s National Headquarters in Abuja;

“I’m in this race to represent the good people of Abagana, Abba and Nimo (that’s Njikoka II State Constituency historically known as Umuowelle) because I’ve taken my Time, Talent and Treasure to prepare myself to stand out in 10 attributes.

He listed Qualification/Quality, Capacity, Experience, Community Service, Human Capital Development, Youth Oriented, Readiness, Entrepreneurship, Accessibility, and Sacrifice and Contributions to APGA as ten pillars that make him outstanding in the race.

He added, “Brethren, the game is on but I can’t complete the mission without you… I need your support, and the Time Is NOW!”.

