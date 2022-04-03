Anambra Declares Monday Prayer Session To Counter IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, urged the people of the state to observe a one-day prayer session against the activities of the gunmen terrorising the state and the South-East region.

He said the move became necessary so as to counter the evil attached to the Indigenous People of Biafra’s sit-at-home order.

The governor said the prayer session will hold on Monday, April 4, 2022, in churches and other religious centres across the state.

Soludo explained that the prayer session was against those hiding under the IPOB’s name to cause havoc in the state.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ peace meeting with security chiefs, traditional rulers and religious leaders in Awka.

He said, “I enjoin you to pause and join in fellowship as we seek the face of God. It is expected that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of Sit At Home in Anambra State.”

https://punchng.com/anambra-declares-monday-prayer-session-to-counter-ipobs-sit-at-home-order/?utm

