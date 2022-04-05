Angry Mob Burnt 2 Suspected Thieves To Death In Niger State (Graphic Photos)

Angry mob burnt two suspected motorcycle thieves alive in Kwankwashe community of Suleja, Niger State.

The suspects met their waterloo after they engaged a motorcyclist to convey them to another community for work and in the process hit him with a hammer and zoomed off with his motorcycle.

Salemgists learnt that unknown to the two suspects, another motorcyclist who was following them, noticed the development and immediately raised an alarm.

The motorists hit them before they were rounded up by the crowd, killed, and burnt, the ward head of Kwankwashe, Jamilu Shuaibu said.

He stated that the cyclist was taken to the Suleja General Hospital by his colleagues where he was confirmed dead.



Graphic video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb9op0_AVaM/?utm_medium=copy_link

Source; https://salemgists.com/angry-mob-burnt-two-suspected-thieves-to-death-in-niger-video/

