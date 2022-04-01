Angry Youths Set APC Campaign Bus On Fire In Katsina State (Photos)

According a report, Angry youths set the campaign bus of Mustapha Inuwa, Katsina APC Gubernatorial aspirant on fire.

Inuwa is the anointed candidate of Governor Masari. He is the current Secretary to the State Govt.

In a video, the angry youths were heard shouting and also criticising the present serving Governor, Doctor Aminu Bello Masari.

However, they have not disclosed their reasons behind this evil act or even speak to journalist.

Following the sad incident, the police are yet to fish out these criminals who are trying to create another crisis in our societies.

Below are screenshots and photos of how the bus was set a blaze on the street.

