Aniagoh Honoured By The Bishop Of The Niger (Photos)

Celebration As Aniagoh Is honoured by the Bishop of the Niger

Earlier today at All Saints Cathedral, Rt Rev Owen C Nwokolo PhD Jp, Bishop on the Niger presented the 2022 Achievers Awards to persons distinguished in the area of Human Capital Development.

The award presented during the 2022 Bishop’s Day with The Boy’s Brigade recognizes persons who have provided enough opportunities for the development, empowerment and employment of young persons.

According to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Hon Okey Felix, “Ifeanyi ANIAGOH who is an ex Officer of the old battalion was recognised and awarded because of his track records inside and outside public service.

“Within the last 10 years, Aniagoh has served as Personal Assistant to Njikoka LG Chairman before joining Chief Willie Obiano’s administration as an Executive Assistant to the Governor on Media; then he got doubly promoted to Senior Special Assistant on Social Media; and later became Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development and Digital Entrepreneurship.

“And lastly, he was appointed the Director-General of Anambra Digital Entrepreneurship Office to nurture and expand of Digital Entrepreneurship in the State.

“Throughout his life and across the offices he held, Ifeanyi ANIAGOH built a lot of young men via Job Placements, Capacity Development, Digital Entrepreneurship and much more; and in 2015 was a top 3 Nominee of Future Awards Ford Foundation Prize for Youth Employment.

“He is the Founder of Digipreneur Hub, DigiTours, DigiTV, DigiSavers and De-Estates; the Exponent of Digipreneur; the Organiser of Digipreneur Week; and the Convener of APGA Digi-Family.

“All these and more informed the nomination of Engr Ifeanyi ANIAGOH for the award.”

Other awardees of the day include the member representing Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Dozie Nwankwo (Onye Ndozi) as well as Hon Charles Nwanegbo Obi (Ikukuoma Idemili).

The Bishop’s Day with Boys Brigade started with a Church Service presided over by the Anglican Bishop on the Niger assisted by 22 Archdeacons of the Cathedral.

The highpoint of the day was the inspection of parade by Bishop Nwokolo accompanied by the awardees which was followed by a Parade Competition in which the Companies attached to the Church of Divine Love, Onitsha and the Little Wood, Obosi become the super Champions as Urban and Rural Command Winners of the Bishop’s Cup, respectively.

